James Willard Dean
James Willard Dean, 93, of Elkton, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Dean was born April 27, 1930, in Rockingham, Va., and was the son of the late Austin Bishop and Fannie Lam Dean.
Willard married his wife of 64 years, Maggieleen Shifflett Dean, on Feb. 12, 1954, who preceded him in death Sept. 24, 2021.
Mr. Dean worked for 30 years at Walker Manufacturing as a Forklift Operator and was one of 12 children raised in Rockingham County. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jesse Dean, Ellis “Bob” Dean, Harry Dean, Norman Dean, Edith Moubray, Ruby Breeden, Letha Monger, Stella McDonald and Nora Dean.
Willard is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
Anyone who would like to pay their final respects may do so between the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 91, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
