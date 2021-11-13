Jamey Lee Shifflett, Jr., 32 of Elkton, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his home. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas (Shug) Williams and Ruby Meadows Williams.
He is survived by his parents, Jamey Lee Shifflett, Sr., and Linda Williams Shifflett, brother, Cody Shane Williams and wife Dana Michelle Williams, niece, Sara Elizabeth Weaver; nephew, Cody Shane Williams II; grandparents, Howard and Frances Shifflett of Elkton, Va.; aunt and uncles Mary Shifflett, Junior Shifflett, Bradley “Buck” Williams, Derrick Williams (Stephanie); cousins, April Eppard (Chris), Amber Austin (Chad), Brittany Knupp, Brandon Shifflett (Chelsea), Celine Hinkle (Troy), Thomas Williams, DJ Williams, Megan Williams, Lainey Williams; special friends, Ashley Lucas, Bradley Weaver, Tucker Baugher and Reid Weaver.
He always wanted to be a chef from the time he was little, and he made his dream come true. He never met a stranger and loved every child he met. He had a smile that lit up the world.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Mt. Hermon Mennonite Church, 1640 Mutton Hollow Road, Stanardsville, Va. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 2:00 pm to 3:00pm at the church. Pastor Vernon Peachey will officiate.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 in his memory.
