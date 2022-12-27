Janalee Joan Tutwiler
Janalee Joan Tutwiler, 83, of Mount Crawford, went to her heavenly home Dec. 22, 2022. She was born Dec. 23, 1938, to the late Thelma Ruth and Robert D. Carr.
Janalee was preceded in death by her first husband, Lonnie Ryman; her second husband, Dwight Tutwiler; and five siblings.
She is survived by two sisters, Sharon Carr and Maxine Charlton; daughter, Debbie Ryman; son, Keith Tutwiler; and granddaughters, Deanna Austin and husband, John, and Kari Scott and husband, Chris, and their families.
A family visitation will be held at McMullen Funeral Home Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Harris officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
