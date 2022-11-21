Jane Ann Thomas, 84, of Broadway, died Nov. 19, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 14, 1938, in Kevil, Ky., and was a daughter of the late William Robert and Hazel Bellew Graves.
She was a homemaker.
On Feb. 23, 1960, she married Billy Ray Thomas, who preceded her in death Nov. 22, 2017.
Surviving are a son, Todd A. Thomas and wife, Carol, of Timberville; four grandchildren, Timothy Thomas and wife, Sarah, Tiffany Thomas, Bethany Bailey and husband, Brad, and Katie Thacker; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Davis, Jenna Thomas, Gunner Thomas, Cecily Rigby, Emmett Thacker, and Paisley Rigby; and three siblings, Bill, Evelyn and Terry.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Jane Thacker; and several brothers and sisters.
Pastor Todd Thomas will conduct a funeral service Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Timberville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 pm.-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
