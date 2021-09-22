Jane Blackburn, 98, of Port Republic, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton, where she had lived for the last few years. Mrs. Blackburn was born Feb. 20, 1923, in Longdale, Va., and was the daughter of the late Lewis Robert and Lottie Rosa Conner Nicely.
She was a loyal and dedicated member of the Port Republic United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years. She provided flowers for the church for over 40 years and was active with Woman's Home Demonstration at the Rockingham County Fair for 30 years. She retired in 1990 from Social Services with Rockingham County after many years of service.
Her husband, Richard A. Blackburn Sr., preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Richard A. Blackburn Jr. and wife, Joyce, and Tony Blackburn and wife, Jennifer, all of Port Republic; grandchildren, Michael Blackburn and wife, Jane, Stacey Stenzel and husband, Lance, Jill Grieser and husband, Charlie, Leslee Michael; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral home Chapel in Harrisonburg.
The Rev. Jim Joyner will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Port Republic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
