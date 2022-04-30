Jane Bower Sullivan, 96, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday April 4, 2022 at the Bridgewater Home.
Jane was born in Rome, New York on November 16, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Harold F. and Lucile (Jansen) Bower.
Jane was united in marriage on April 25, 1946 to her high school sweetheart Howard Dean Sullivan, who preceded her in death on April 5, 2014. Jane and Dean had a wonderful life together, residing over the years in Annandale, VA, Westmoreland County, VA, and Waynesboro, VA.
Jane was an active member of the Waynesboro Presbyterian Church prior to their moving to the Bridgewater Retirement Community in 2010.
Jane was a wonderful and loving wife and mother. In retirement, she and Dean were active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Westmoreland County, where they lived for several years. Jane served as secretary and information officer of the local flotilla and joined Dean on many patrols and occasional boater distress calls. Jane was a great cook and her homemade Chesapeake Bay crabcakes and crab dip were family favorites and are unequaled. Jane was an excellent seamstress and accomplished bridge player.
Jane is survived by her children, Janean Fawley (Rick) of Bridgewater, VA, Lynn Maynard (Tom) of Mathews, VA, and Mark D. Sullivan of Henrico, VA; four grandchildren, Brenna Layne (Tim) of Naples, FL, Brooke Fawley (Heike Peckruhn) of Augusta County, VA, Will Fawley (Jack Bruno) of Winnipeg, MB, Canada, and Amanda Sullivan of Nashville, Tennessee; two great grandsons, Finn Layne and Tai Layne; her niece Peggy Steadman; three nephews, Mike Sullivan, Chuck Sullivan, and Kenny Sullivan, and two great nieces, Jana Sullivan and Kerry Sullivan.
The family extends its sincerest appreciation to the team members of BRC’s Tranquility House, Gardner Wing, and Assisted Living/Wampler Wing for the compassionate and loving care over these past several years.
A memorial service will be held in the Lantz Chapel at the Bridgewater Retirement Community at 2:00 PM on May 7, 2022. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation, Inc., Resident Endowment Fund, 302 N. Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.