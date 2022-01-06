Jane Ellen Sprinkle Dean, 74, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Dean was born Oct. 8, 1947, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late James Enos and Louise Virginia Sherfey Sprinkle.
She was married to Monnie Dale Dean Sr., who survives, for 27 years.
Also surviving are her children, Angela Dawn Carper and James Robert Carper; siblings, Betty Jean Cray, James Pierce Sprinkle, Philip Lynn Sprinkle and Glenna Louise Ibarra; and grandchildren, Tammy Louise Mitchell, Sonia Jane Mitchell, Timothy Lee Justus Jr. and Adria Starr Carper.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dean was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Starr Mitchell; brothers, David Lawrence Sprinkle and George Lyle Sprinkle and a granddaughter, Brittany Nicole Justus.
Pastor Roger Austin will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Horeb Cemetery.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
