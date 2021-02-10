Jane E. Nichols
Jane Elizabeth Nichols, 79, of Luray, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. She was born Dec. 18, 1941, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Herbert Sheldon Alger and Myrtle Irene Housden Alger.
Mrs. Nichols worked as a secretary at the law firm of Janney and Janney for 40 years and was a member of the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church.
On April 20, 1962, she married Bobby Nichols, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three sons, Robert Todd Nichols of Luray, John David Nichols of Linden and David Wayne Alger, also of Luray; two sisters, Marie Comer of Shenandoah and Evelyn Harvey of Stanley; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Elwood, Richard, Woodrow and Herbert David Alger; and two sisters, Dorothy Gray and Rachel Louderback.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church by Pastor Brian Hasse and Pastor Mike Nichols. Burial will be private at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the church.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church Christmas Basket Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.