Jane Elizabeth Spitzer, 63, of Bealeton, Va., passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. Born in Baltimore, Md., on Nov. 15, 1957, she was a daughter of Velma Price Bennett Barkley and the late Carl Jefferson Bennett.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two daughters, Tracy Jean Arehart and her wife, Ginger, and Melissa Ann Spitzer; one son, Adam Joseph Spitzer; one brother, J.R. Bennett and his wife, Brenda; a sister, Anita Faye Robinson and her husband, Mike; and four grandchildren, Dekai, Gabriella, Micah and Gianna.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 2, 2021, at the Vision of Hope United Methodist Church with Pastor Debra Kline officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
