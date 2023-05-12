Jane Hoover Garrett
Jane Hoover Garrett, 85, of Broadway, died May 11, 2023, at the VMRC Woodland Park, Harman House. She was born Feb. 7, 1938, in Rockingham County to the late Lloyd Keister and Wilma Virginia Fawley Hoover.
Jane last worked in food service for Rockingham County Jail but worked 20 plus years for Rockingham County Schools food service. She was an active member of the American Food Service Association and the Virginia Food Service Association. She was also a member of Sunset Drive United Methodist Church. Jane enjoyed cross stitching, making jewelry, and fixing clothes and things for people that would bring her to repair.
On Dec. 25, 1955, she married Warren Sherwood “Shirttail” Garrett, who preceded her in death on April 30, 2004.
Surviving are children, Kerwin Garrett and wife, Anne, of Broadway, DeeDee Garrett of Scottsdale, Ariz., Felicia Glick and husband, Joseph Jr., of Bridgewater and Sherwin Garrett and wife, Robin, of Broadway; grandchildren, David Lee (Erika), Deanna Straughn (Daniel), Richard Garrett (Chassidy), Joseph Glick III (Christine), Olivia Clair Glick (Jordan), Justin Garrett (Kelsey Miller), Monica Garrett and Samantha Price (Hunter); great-grandchildren, Lexi Lee, Vivian Lee, Kai Straughn, Cody Lee; and two expected in July; sister, Eleanor Tusing and husband, Don, of Timberville; brothers, Gary Hoover of Woodstock and Tommy Hoover and wife, Jane, of Bridgewater; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Sharon Caplinger.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Gay, and a sister-in-law, Ann Hoover.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Her body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VMRC Foundation, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
