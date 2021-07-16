Jane Lee Kite Doss, 80, of Roanoke, passed away at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on July 5, 2021. She was born July 22, 1940, to the late Irby Eunice Kite and Ida Louise Koontz Kite of Shenandoah, Va.
Jane Lee was employed by Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Va. for 40 years. Throughout her life she was a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, spending most of her time caring for her family. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, and planning family events. She brought joy and laughter into the hearts of those she touched.
Preceding her in death were her sisters, Wanda Alexander of Richmond and Barbara Pullen of Shenandoah; brothers-in-law, Danny Alexander and Bryan Pullen. She is survived by her daughter, Deanne Craft and husband, Stacey of Timberville; three grandchildren, Autumn Craft, Taylor Craft, and Caleb Craft. She is also survived by her brother, Douglas Kite and wife, Pat Kite of Shenandoah; sister, Diana Kite-Waag and husband, Dave Waag of McGaheysville; longtime friends, Wilson Junior and Norma Kite and numerous nieces and nephews.
A simple graveside service will be conducted at the Grove Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. The family encourages friends and family to dress casually and comfortably.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Jane Lee to St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 6433 U.S. 340, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.