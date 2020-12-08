Jane Liptrap Simmons
Jane Liptrap Simmons, 77, of McGaheysville, Va., left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 6, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer.
Jane loved spending her time with her family and pets. She was a caring and devoted sister, mother, grandmother, friend and especially loved her animals dearly.
She was born Feb. 19, 1943, and was a daughter of the late Daniel Joseph and Nola Jane Terry Liptrap of Marlinton, W.Va. In June of 2019, Jane retired from the Rockingham County School Board Office after 47 years of dedicated service.
She is survived by her sister, Sarah Fairweather and husband, Duane; two daughters, Katherine Hensley and husband, Ronnie, and Deborah Liskey and husband, Jay; three grandchildren, Mitch Taylor, Cody Liskey and Emma Liskey; niece, Stephanie Kelly and husband, Elling; and great-nieces and nephew, Annabelle, Callie and Duane.
There will be a private service at Kyger Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or a local animal shelter.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
