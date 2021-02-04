Jane Lokey Birrell, 91, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Mrs. Birrell was born July 7, 1929, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Edward Jackson and Rosalie Wetsel Lokey.
She was a 1948 Harrisonburg High School graduate and worked as a secretary for the Virginia Department of Transportation from which she retired in 1988. She taught piano, organ and loved to sing. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
On July 2, 1955, she married Donald Van Court Birrell, who preceded her in death Feb. 18, 2013.
Surviving are a daughter, Karen Rankin and husband, Gary, of Penn Laird; sister, Elizabeth Seiler of VMRC; granddaughter, Niki Lampe Lane and husband, Robert, of San Diego, Calif.; two great-grandchildren, Addison Lane and Crosby Lane; two stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren and numerous cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Birrell was preceded in death by a grandson, Tanner Lane.
All services are private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at HHRC for the excellent care she received for the last six years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
