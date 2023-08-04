Jane Margaret Brown
Jane Margaret Brown, 56, of Harrisonburg, died Aug. 1, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community following her battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born in Harrisonburg, Va. on Oct. 9, 1966, the youngest of three daughters to the late Richard (“Dick”) and Gerrie Brown.
Jane was a Harrisonburg High School graduate, Class of 1985. She earned a B.A. in English, with a minor in History, from the University of Virginia, in 1989, and a M.S. in Sport Administration from St. Thomas University, Miami, Fla. in 1994.
Following the completion of her graduate degree, Jane became the Assistant Director of Marketing & Promotions at NC State University Athletics. She enjoyed her three years in Raleigh and loved working in ACC athletics. Opportunity brought her home to Harrisonburg in 1998, when she took a job in athletics at James Madison University. She worked for two years as the Assistant Director of Marketing, two years as Assistant to the Athletic Director, and for 10 years as the Director of Special Events for the Athletic Department. She was a faithful JMU Duke and loved her career there and friendships she made, but she remained an avid UVA fan her entire life.
Jane was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, where she served as an elder, an usher, and on various committees. She was also a member of the Harrisonburg Rotary Club for many years. She loved animals and was an active volunteer at Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg.
Jane enjoyed the outdoors--she loved to hike and especially loved time by the ocean. She was a voracious reader, an accomplished writer, and the consummate host. She had a particular talent for floral arranging, frequently serving as the florist for her friends’ weddings, and often delivering arrangements to shut-ins and older church members. Creating beautiful arrangements and bringing flowers to others brought her joy.
She is survived by her sisters, Ann Siciliano and husband, Mark, Betsy Kennedy and husband, Dan; nephew John Siciliano and wife, Raven; niece, Maggie Siciliano; and great-niece, Baylor Siciliano, all of Harrisonburg, Va.
The family would like to express deepest gratitude to Bridgewater Retirement Community, particularly to the staff of Gardner House and Joy House, for the past six and a half years of support, compassion and love for Jane.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bridgewater Retirement Community for the ‘Forever Family Endowment,’ 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 (https://brcliving.org/brc-foundation/), or to The University of Virginia, Jeffersonian Grounds: Historic Gardens & Grounds Endowment (Jane M. Brown, Class of 1989) https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/20881/donations/new?a=6799434.
A service of Witness to the Resurrection in Celebration of Jane’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Court Square, Harrisonburg, Va. The family will receive visitors from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
