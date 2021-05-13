Jane Marilyn Wine, 68, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Bridgewater Home. Jane was born in Staunton on Oct. 19, 1952, a daughter of the late Mabel Virginia (Kagey) and Harry Eugene Wine.
Jane is survived by a brother, Dale Wine and wife, Cheri, of Cleveland, Tenn.; and two nephews, Carter and Chad Wine.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Staunton Alliance Church in Staunton with Pastor Bill Schmeissing officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Mount Sidney.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
