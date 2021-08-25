Jane Mildred Kingree Moyers, 82, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at her home following a long illness with cancer. Mrs. Moyers was born April 13, 1939, in Harrisonburg to Arnold and Mary Frances Morris Kingree, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and the family dog “Ricky.” She was a member Friedens United Church of Christ.
On May 5, 1965, she married Leonard Moyers, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her siblings, Mary Ann Kingree of Harrisonburg, Richard Kingree and wife, Brenda, of Delaware and Janet Flory and husband, Dee, of Waynesboro; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nina and Paul Sager of Waynesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to may sign the register book Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The casket will remain closed and the family will not be present.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Aug. 27, at 11:00 a.m. at the Singers Glen Cemetery with Pastor Dee Flory officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Donovan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.