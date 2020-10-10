Jane Riddle Marshall, 68, of Elkton, Va., passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Marshall was born April 23, 1952, in Elkton,Va., and was a daughter of the late Jennings and Alma Housden Riddle.
Jane was a lifelong resident of Elkton and had previously been employed with Stoney Run Farms and K&T Services. She loved God, her family, and her flowers. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and known to many as MiMi.
On June 14, 1969, she married George Kenneth Marshall, who preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 2002.
Surviving are her sons, Ken Marshall, Jr. and wife, Kara, and Scott Marshall and his wife, Wendy, all of Elkton; two sisters, Brenda Crist and Wanda Leavitt and husband, Charles; a brother, Jimmy Riddle and wife, Amy; four grandchildren, Kayla Marshall, Abigail Marshall, Ethan Marshall and Isaac Marshall, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard “Ricky” Riddle, and brother-in-law, Geary Crist.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Church of Solsburg in Elkton with Pastor David Burrell and the Rev. James B. Martin, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. Please remember a face covering for the health of others.
Friends are welcome to pay their lasts respects from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service at church. There will be no formal visitation.
