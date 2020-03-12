BRIDGEWATER, Va. -- Jane (Simmons) Thomas Harner, 83, widow of Robert Edward Harner of Bridgewater, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Sept. 11, 1936, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Roy Bell and Isa Virginia (Sheets) Simmons.
Mrs. Harner was a lifelong member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church. Prior to retirement, she was employed by the Augusta County Extension Office as a secretary with 30-plus years of service.
Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Mat and Autumn Kennedy Thomas of Staunton; a brother and sister-in-law, William A. “Bill” and Dollie Simmons of Bridgewater; three grandchildren, Dakota Raven Thomas, Regal Ashton-Lynn Thomas and Rebecca Faith Kennedy; and one great granddaughter, Emberlynn Faith Dawn Smith.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Alton Thomas, and her daughter, Donna Lynn Thomas.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Spring Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday in Spring Hill Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Todd Lilley.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Spring Hill Presbyterian Church General Fund, 4141 Spring Hill Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
