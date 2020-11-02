Jane Smith
Jane Smith, 85, of Luray, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Sperryville, Va., and was a daughter of the late Arthur Dalton Moyer and Julia Marie Edwards Moyer.
Jane was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church and the Luray Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
On April 2, 1955, she married Bobby Lee Smith, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Barbie Stombock of Luray; a son, Bart Smith of Luray; a sister, Paige Peters of California; and three granddaughters, Shannon Lee Stombock of Richmond, Cara Marie Stombock of Harrisonburg and Kaitlyn Skylar Smith of Grand Junction, Colo. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Evelyn Davis, Julia Ann Pace, Mildred Huffman, Anna Belle Benoit and Joyce Nichols; and five brothers, Louis, Robert, Max, Micky and Lee Eddie Moyer.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Bradley Funeral Home by Garland “Bubba” Gochenour. Burial will be in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray, VA 22835.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.