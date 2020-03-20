Jane Wine Zigler Stover, 91, of Harrisonburg, Va., went to be with our Lord on March 19, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1928, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late John Michael and Mary Anna Wine Zigler.
Jane graduated from Dayton High School in 1945, where she was the senior class treasurer and involved in school plays. In 1948, Jane graduated as a registered nurse from Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She worked as nurse at the hospital in Fredericksburg, Va., and in Harrisonburg. In the late 50s/early 60s she was the first person in the state of Virginia to teach a nurse’s aide class at the high school level while living in Culpeper, Va. Later, she taught a similar class in Warsaw, Va.
On Aug. 21, 1948, Jane married James Norwood Stover, who preceded her in death on March 2, 1995. She moved back to Harrisonburg in 2005 to be near her daughters and her brother, John Edgar Zigler and wife, Joyce Clatterbuck Zigler, both of whom predeceased her.
Besides teaching and having a huge impact on many students, Jane was very active in her churches in Culpeper, Warsaw and here at her hometown church, Otterbein UMC, where her mother was organist for 33 years. The ladies at Warsaw UMC looked forward every Christmas to a special program that she presented. She also was active with the Warsaw church bazaar every fall and with volunteering for the American Cancer Society.
Jane is survived by two daughters, Jan Stover (Simmons) Miller and husband, Darryl “Moose”, from Harrisonburg, and Jyl Stover Gamble and husband, Bill, from Bridgewater, Va. She has three grandchildren: James Clifford Simmons and wife, Patsy, Jennifer G. Hartzler and husband, Andrew, and Jacquelyn C. Boshart and husband, Ryan. Jane has four great-grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Joel, and Jessica Simmons. She is also survived by a niece, Beverley Z. Nelson, and two nephews, John “Eddie” Zigler and James Phillip Cleer. She loved spending time with family and friends and cooked wonderful meals.
In addition to teaching, church work, and raising a family, Jane found time to paint landscapes, etc. in acrylics for family and friends. While in high school, she took lessons from her former second grade teacher and her first works were done in pastels. She loved to paint old buildings like her father’s log cabin birthplace in Broadway, Blandensfield in Richmond Co., and her childhood home on Port Republic Road. She also painted water scenes of the Potomac and Rappahannock Rivers and her beloved Lake Louisa at Blue Ridge Shores. She waterskied on this lake until age 65. Jane also drove the boat and she and Jim taught many family members and friends how to waterski.
The family would like to thank all the staff at VMRC for her care, especially those at Brunk House.
There will be a private graveside service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at Otterbein UMC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Cubs for a Cure, 420 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Otterbein UMC, 176 W. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802, or Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA , 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, where she adopted her cat JJ.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
