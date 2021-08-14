A Celebration of Life Service for Jane Wine Zigler Stover, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Stover went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020.
Due to Covid-19, please follow all CDC guidelines.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.