Janet Colleen (Dolly) Bushong Carr, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, where she resided in Barwick, ON.
She was born March 13, 1937, in New Market, Va., to Casper Bushong and Geneva (Kipps) Bushong. She graduated from Broadway High school in Broadway, Va.
On Nov. 5, 1955, she was married to David Elwood Dow Carr. Together they were blessed with three sons, Daniel Dow Carr of International Falls, Minn., Gerald Lynn Carr and wife, Janet, of Barwick, ON, and Marlin Duane Carr of Fulks Run, Va.; and four daughters, Bonnie Sue Byler and husband, Edward, of Waldron, Ark., Cynthia Dawn King and husband, Charles, of Mill Creek, Pa., Deborah Ellen Weaver and husband, James, of Grottoes, Va., and Miriam Ann Showalter and husband, Marlan, of Dayton, Va.
Colleen loved her Lord and Saviour and often testified of His goodness in her life. Singing, Bible memorization, and listening to music were a few highlights in her life.
She lived in Canada from 1974-2001. Cooking food and serving people brought her much joy. While living in Canada, she worked at Stedmans, and the following restaurants: Good Murphy’s, CanAsian, and Circle D. She moved back to Virginia then and worked in housekeeping at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and invested a lot into their lives.
She is survived by her children; two sisters, Priscilla (Pat) Smith of Virginia and Mary Sue Prophet of Timberville, Va.; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, David Elwood Dow Carr; a brother-in-law, Garnett Smith; and a granddaughter, Maria Carr.
A funeral service will be held Sunday 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren in Linville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
We wish to thank those who have provided care through Paramed, Wesway, and private care, especially at night. We also thank all those who have supported us through prayer, visits, and gifts.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.