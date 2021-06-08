Janet Elaine Madden
“Her children rise and call her blessed.” Proverbs 31:28
Janet Elaine Madden, 66, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She had been ill for the past year.
A woman of strong faith, she served as Deaconess at Azusa Christian Center for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Janet was an excellent cook and loved to feed her family and friends. One of her favorite pastimes was shopping.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Madden; her mother, Bernice Graves Powell; and two brothers, Lewis Powell and Clifford Powell.
She is survived by five children, Markita Madden-Puckett (Brian), Kaystyle Madden, Shahee Madden, Leema Sinclair (Antoine), and Kalia Madden, all of Harrisonburg. She is also survived by a brother, Agin Rashad and sister, Kathleen Brown (William), all of Warren, Ohio. She will be greatly missed by the joys of her life--her eight grandchildren, Sayyida Madden-Curry, David Sinclair, Kayden Hottle-Madden, Shawn Madden, Latayia Madden, Jadyn Sinclair, Halo Sinclair, and Rain Sinclair.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Calvin Hinton Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Newtown Cemetery. There will be no public viewing.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.