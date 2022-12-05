Janet Faye Hoover-Thomas, 79, of 3226 Mountain Valley Road, Keezletown, died Nov. 30, 2022 at Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Keezletown.
Faye was born Dec. 1, 1942, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Talmadge Franklin Hoover and Nelson Billhimer Hoover.
On Dec. 22, 1990, she married Kenneth L. Thomas Jr., who survives.
She graduated from Montevideo High School in Penn Laird, Va. in 1961. Faye received a B.S. Degree in Business Education in 1965 and a M.S. Degree in Business Education in 1971 from Madison College (now James Madison University) in Harrisonburg, Va.
In 1965, Faye began her teaching career that spanned 33 years. She was a business teacher at Rockbridge High School in Rockbridge County for two years, Elkton High School for 13 years and Spotswood High School for 18 years in Rockingham County.
Faye was a member of the Keezletown United Methodist Church.
Pastor Joel Robinette will conduct a memorial service at Keezletown United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad or Hose Company Number 4 in Harrisonburg.
Friends may call at the Hoover-Thomas home in Keezletown.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
