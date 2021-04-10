Janet Faye Weatherholtz Stroop
Janet Faye Weatherholtz Stroop, 74, of Timberville, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born May 6, 1946, in New Market, to the late Leonard Norman and Treva Virginia Custer Weatherholtz.
She worked at Cargill before she retired, and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Broadway. She attended Forestville School, Stonewall Jackson High School, and Triplett Business and Technical Institute, where she earned her C.N.A. degree.
Survivors are three daughters, Amy Stalbird and husband, Randy, of Timberville, Tonya Hamrick of Toms Brook, and Crystal Stroop of Timberville; a son, Brandon Stroop of Woodstock; six grandchildren, Megan Stalbird, Lindsey Hamrick, Levi Hamrick, Lacey Stroop, Ayden Stroop, and Saryna Stroop, and a brother, Lawrence Weatherholtz of Mount Jackson.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook Saturday, April 10, 2021, and Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Per CDC requirements, face masks and social distancing are required at the church and the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815, to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
