Janet Gerner Yeich, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at VMRC in Harrisonburg. She was born April 17, 1934 in Woodbury, N.J., to the late Willard and Victorine Wright Gerner.
She was a graduate of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa., where she studied Music Education, majoring in organ. She traveled extensively following retirement. She visited 49 states, seven Canadian Provinces, and 16 European and Asian countries.
On Aug. 10, 1957, she married John Yeich, who survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Susan of Tucson, Ariz.; a son, Stephen and his wife, Cathy, of Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.; two grandsons of Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.; and a sister, Betty Jordan of Kennebunk, Maine.
She was preceded in death by her son, Philip.
A service of remembrance will be held on All Saints Day at Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
