Janet Greg Manning, 91, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Brookdale Retirement Home in Harrisonburg, where she had been a resident for three years.
Janet loved gardening, bird watching, saving animals, watching the sunset and was creative. She spent many years traveling with her husband, David, before finally building the home of her dreams, in Harrisonburg, the place of her birth.
She is survived by a sister, Betty Wood of Rileyville; two daughters, Cynthia Chisare and husband, Al, of Harrisonburg and JoAnn King and husband, Rob, of Penn Laird; three grandchildren, Vincent, April and Katt; five great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson. Her husband, David Manning, preceded her in death in May 2012.
A funeral service will be held for Janet at Kyger Funeral Services on Spotswood Trail in Harrisonburg on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at noon. A graveside service will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
