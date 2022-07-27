Janet Hollar Coffman, 96, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at VMRC.
She was born Aug. 8, 1925, in Harrisonburg. Her early years were spent in Singers Glen with her parents, Joseph P. and Lula Spitzer Hollar, and her brother, Carl.
Janet was an avid gardener and was particularly proud of her pansies. Teaching, however, was her passion. Her students strove to live up to her high expectations. Right after her own high school graduation, she started teaching at Dayton High School. She taught at several schools before settling in at Harrisonburg High School. She eventually went back to Madison College (now JMU) and received her teaching degree. She taught physical education, world history, and whatever else was needed. She served as drill team director, musical coordinator, and junior class co-sponsor. She won the coveted Blue Streak Award for service to her school, as well as Harrisonburg City Educator of the year and later, Harrisonburg Retired Teacher of the Year. As if she wasn’t busy enough, she found time to volunteer at RMH, Otterbein Church’s Soup Kitchen, and support St. Jude, the Salvation Army and many other good causes.
After retirement, she returned to the classroom as a substitute for many years until her eyesight made that impossible.
On June 21, 1947, she married Glenn Cromer Coffman, who preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2009.
She leaves behind a son, Greg L. Coffman and his wife, Betty “Beeper” of Harrisonburg; nephews, Mike Hollar and wife, Kathy, Steve Hollar and wife, Patricia, and Charles Coffman and wife, Marybeth; nieces, Betty R. Yoder and husband, George, and Deborah R. Price and husband, Mark. She also leaves numerous grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, a brother, Carl Hollar, preceded her in death in 2012.
She has had many close friends through the years. She missed those who had gone and cherished those who were still with us.
A funeral service will held at 2 o’clock, Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the chapel of the Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Ashley Isernhagen officiating. The casket will be closed. A private burial will take place at Singers Glen Cemetery for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
