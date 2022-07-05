Janet Hoover Liskey, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away July 2, 2022. She was born in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Lester A. and Ruth Chittum Hoover.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, David H. Liskey Jr. on May 2, 1982. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Lilley (from Staunton) and a brother and sister-in-law, Bill Hoover and wife, Mary.
Mrs. Liskey was a graduate of Dayton High School and attended Madison College. She was a homemaker who contributed a great amount of her time civically to the community. Widowed for 40 years, Janet spent many hours volunteering with Meals-on-Wheels, RMH Medical Center and the food kitchen at church. Being the best grandmommy ever, she spent many loving hours caring for her grandchildren and attending their activities. She was a lifelong member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Adult Sunday School class. Some of her favorite pastimes were playing rook, dominoes and canasta with family and friends.
Surviving are two sons, Donnie Liskey and wife, Connie, and Gary Liskey and wife, Patty, all of Harrisonburg; six grandchildren, David Liskey and wife, Greta, Thomas Liskey and wife, Regina, Megan Lambert and husband, Lewis, Keri Hiner and husband, Chad, Garrett Liskey and wife, Erica, and Katie Phelps and husband, David; nine great-grandchildren, Blaine Hiner, Kaylee Hiner, Peyson Liskey, Chelsea Lambert, Evan Liskey, Leyna Liskey, Colton Liskey, Lexie Lambert and David Liskey, as well as one aunt, Irene Ruddle and many nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Adam Blagg and close family friend, the Rev. Stephen Creech, will conduct a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home or any time at the home of Gary and Patty (the top of Star Crest Drive) or the home of Donnie and Connie (Cross Keys Road).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Soup Kitchen at Otterbein UMC, 176 W. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Meals-on-Wheels, at vpas.info/donate.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
