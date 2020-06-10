Janet Hottinger Riggleman, 77, of Rockingham, Va., passed away June 9, 2020, at Living Waters Assisted Living in Timberville. She was born May 28, 1943, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Jesse and Bertha Southerly Hottinger.
Janet retired from Graham Packaging after 36 years in 2006. She was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns. She was a longtime resident of Tenth Legion.
On Jan. 9, 1960, she married Jesse Riggleman Sr., who preceded her in death on April 26, 2012.
Surviving are one daughter, Betty Riggleman Carik and husband, Scott, of Rockingham; two sons, Jesse Riggleman Jr. and wife, Delmi Mejia-Gomez, of Harrisonburg and Wesley Riggleman and wife, Leigh Ann, of Rockingham; grandchildren, Crystal Bradley and Craig Bradley, both of Rockingham, Holly Carik and husband, Moustafa Zewil, of Broadway and one great-grandchild, Raegen Carik of Broadway.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct private graveside service at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Special thanks and appreciation to Betty Carik for providing in-home care and to Annette Frank for special care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Generations Crossing, 3765 Taylor Spring Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
