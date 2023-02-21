Janet Imogene (Pitsenbarger) Hoover, 91, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Blue Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Harrisonburg.
She was born May 8, 1931, in Moyers, W.Va., a daughter of the late Benjamin Cameron and Dorothy Louella (Simmons) Pitsenbarger. She married Delbert William Hoover, who preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2008.
Mrs. Hoover was a member of Saint Paul Independent Lutheran Church. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Hoover worked at Brockway Manufacturing (now Graham Packaging) as a machine operator for 33 years. She will be remembered as a great cook and baker, especially for her red velvet cake. She would raise a beautiful garden each summer to can her bounty for the winter months ahead and loved to crochet in her spare time. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving mother, whose desire to see her daughters’ needs were met, knew no end.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four brothers, Homer, James Otha, Dolan and Virgil Pitsenbarger.
She is survived by daughters, Phyllis Mosher and husband, James, of Harrisonburg and Debbie Hammer and husband, Greg, of Mount Solon; three half sisters, Jeanie Persinger of Delaware, Edna Bennett of Bridgewater and Linda Holsinger of Harrisonburg; sisters-in-law, Barbara Pitsenbarger and Alberta Moran, both of Staunton; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; her lifelong friend, Dorothy Stone of Mount Clinton; as well as her caregiver, Monique, who provided exceptional care and comfort as a friend for many years.
A funeral service will be held 12 noon, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Obaugh Funeral Home with pastor Frank Hall officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Mark Pitsenbarger, Dennis Riley, Lowell Simmons, Mike Pitsenbarger, Jim Armstrong and C.J. Eckard.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Independent Lutheran Church, c/o Delbert Rexrode, 527 Windrush Lane, Doe Hill, VA 24433 or to Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com.
