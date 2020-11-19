Janet Kennedy Jenkins, 78, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born in Arlington, Virginia on Aug. 10, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Claude F. and Margaret Roadcap Kennedy.
On Oct. 12, 1963, she married David Elvis Jenkins, who preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2013. In 1972, she and her husband moved to Broadway from Falls Church, where they owned and operated Ply Gems Paneling in Harrisonburg. She was a member of the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary and the Broadway Women’s Club.
She is survived by her two sons, Brian Jenkins and his wife, Jeanette, and Jason Jenkins, all of Broadway; 2 granddaughters, Hailey Jenkins of Harrisonburg, and Emily Jenkins of Broadway; 2 brothers, Allen Kennedy and his wife, Suzanne, of Rockingham, and Chip Kennedy and his wife, Pam, of Fort Valley; a sister-in-law, Margaret Alexander of Broadway, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
