Janet Lam Williams
Janet Lam Williams, 77, a resident of Elkton, passed away Dec. 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. A daughter of the late Virgil and Flossy Davis Lam, she was born March 24, 1943, in Harrisonburg.
Janet graduated from Elkton High School and was a lifelong resident of Elkton. She was a loving mother and homemaker.
Surviving are two sons, Preston Hensley and wife, Rebecca Monger and Kenneth Hensley and wife, Angela; two daughters, Carla Morse and Jeanne Hensley; three sisters, Edna Smith, Barbara Moubray and Ruth Will; two brothers, Virgil Lam and Donnie Lam and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Charles Hensley; sister, Bonnie Merica; and brother, Phillip Lam.
The family will commemorate her life at a private gathering in the Spring.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
