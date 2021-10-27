Janet Lee Brown Gordillo, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her home.
Born in Bartow, W.Va., on Nov. 17, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Roy L. and Sylvia Hedrick Lambert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Chad Brown and Virginia Ware; a brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Peggy Lambert and a brother-in-law, Earl Turner.
Mrs. Gordillo was of the Brethren faith and had been employed in the poultry business, the sewing factory and the former Camelot Nursing Home, now Harrisonburg Health and Rehab.
She is survived by one son, Robert “Jr,” Brown Jr.; four daughters, Carolyn Brown, Phyllis Morris and her husband, Don, Roberta Ware and Barbara Brown; two brothers, Harry Hedrick and his wife, Brenda, and Donald Lambert and his wife, Lisa; three sisters, Joann Woods and her husband, Johnny, Frances Turner and Charlotte Ritchie and her husband, Donnie; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
