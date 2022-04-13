Janet Lorraine Zirkle, 91, of New Market, Va., passed away April 11, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born Sept. 1, 1930, in New Market to the late Ralph and Geneva Susan Tusing Salyards.
Janet was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Forestville.
On March 11, 1950, she married Billy Grey Zirkle, who preceded her in death April 6, 2015.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan Zirkle of Broadway and Lynne Ware of Mineral, Va.; one brother, Beverly Salyards of Weyers Cave; and one half brother, Paul Salyards of New Market.
Her brother, Leo Salyards, and her half sister, Sara Hathaway, preceded her in death.
Pastor Robert Silling will conduct a graveside service 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Forestville Cemetery.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s own choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.