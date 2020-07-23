Janet Lou (Hawse) Smith, 76, of Singers Glen, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Smith was born July 27, 1943, in Hagerstown, Md., and was a daughter of the late Herman Stacy and Ruby March (Sonifrank) Hawse.
She worked as a lunch lady for many years for the Rockingham County School System and later retired from Harrisonburg City Schools. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking and working on her flowers. Janet was a member of the Zion Hill Mennonite Church.
On April 11, 1964, she married Julian H. Smith, who preceded her in death on June 23, 2004.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her children, Sara Davis and husband, Tim, of Chester, Va., Dale Smith and wife, Susan, of Rockingham and Doug Smith and wife, Kathy, of North Port, Fla.; a brother, Walter Hawse and wife, Rosemary, of Williamsport, Md.; five grandchildren, Michaela Smith, Kristen Bradley and husband, Zachary, Michael Frazier, Kenan Smith and Tori Smith. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Mongold, and a grandson, Isaac “Ikey” Frazier.
A drive-in memorial service will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Singers Glen Community Center with Pastors Robert Wenger and Lowell Haarer officiating. Burial will be held privately.
There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home with the family present, however, friends may visit the funeral home on Friday, July 24, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. to sign the register book. The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Smith family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
