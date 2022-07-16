Janet Louise Comer, 88, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away July 14, 2022, at her home. She was born in Rockingham County on May 18, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Mary Offenbacker McDonald and Floyd McDonald.
Janet was a dedicated homemaker that loved Sunday gatherings with family. Some of her cherished pastimes were playing cards and Bingo and watching game shows and her family play cornhole.
On August 29, 1948, she married Jesse James Comer, who preceded her in death on July 4, 1999. On May 22, 2009, she married Eric “Ric” Essman, who survives.
Also surviving are four daughters, Carolyn Moubray and husband, Gerald “Jerry” of Elkton, Linda Comer, Charlotte Burner and husband, John and Pam Kibler (late husband, Bill), all of Shenandoah; a brother, Floyd McDonald Jr. and wife, Eunice of Elkton; 11 grandchildren, Angie, J.T., Jamie, Kenny, Jason, Stacey, Jeremy, Michael, Jennifer, Kelly and Jesse as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, first husband and son-in-law, she was preceded in death by an infant son and daughter, Ginger Price and husband, R.T. Price.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Teddy Cave officiating. Burial to follow at George Comer Cemetery in the Fleeburg area of Page County.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home or anytime at the homes of the family.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
