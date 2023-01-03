Janet Louise Jenkins, 85, of Rockingham, went to her heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at HHRC surrounded by her family and caregivers.
She was born in Elkton on Feb. 8, 1937, and was a daughter of Arthur Jenkins Sr. and Lillie (Frazier) Jenkins and attended Weyers Cave School. Janet made her home with her sister, Judith and Richard Shirey for over 20 years. Janet was genuinely kind and caring; she made friends easily. Janet loved children and was especially fond of her many nieces and nephews. Janet loved the Lord and enjoyed reading her Bible.
Janet found such joy in simple daily pleasures, such as getting mail. Frequently she received mail from her niece, Jennifer Sheets. Janet was an absolute treasure to her family, who will miss her greatly. Her final days were with family and friends and at no time was she alone. Janet appreciated the care she received from the dedicated staff at HHRC.
She is survived by sister and caregiver, Judith (Richard) Shirey; siblings, Joyce McAlister, A.C. Jenkins Jr., and Larry (Kathryn) Jenkins; and niece and caregiver, Melodie Cummings.
She is preceded in death by siblings, Claude (Hannah) Frazier, Clarence (Mary) Frazier, Lawrence Frazier, James (Emma) Frazier, Osby (Mary) Frazier Jr., and Juanita (Chester) Rodgers, Joann Jenkins and David "Slim" McAlister; and niece, Cindy Hawse.
Janet is also survived by and preceded in death by many additional extended family that were all very special to her.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating. Burial will be private at Elk Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Real Deal Trapping Animal Rescue, c/o Monica Good, 14014 S E Side Highway, Port Republic, VA 24471.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
