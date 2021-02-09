Janet M. Gochenour
Janet Mae Gochenour, 92, of Luray, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. She was born Nov. 13, 1928, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Roy F. Dovel and Mary Ann Colvin Jobe.
Janet was a member of the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church.
On Sept. 7, 1950, she married Richard “Bronson” Gochenour, who died March 10, 1995.
She is survived by a daughter, Bonita Gochenour of Luray; a sister, Joyce R. Petefish of Williamsburg; two grandsons, Christopher and Andrew Meehan, both of Luray; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Ann Batman.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray by Pastor Brian Hasse.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church.
