Janet Mae Jordan, 88, of Timberville, died April 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 27, 1931, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Elbert R. and Ollie Siever Dove.
She had worked as a warehouse attendant at Walker Manufacturing. She also sold Avon for many years. She attended Shekhinah Tabernacle near Broadway.
Janet is survived by her four children, Deborah Locher and husband, Horst, of Basye, Wes Jordan and wife, Frances, of Timberville, David Jordan and wife, Tammy, of Broadway, Jeff Jordan and wife, Tina, of Harrisonburg; six grandchildren, Ryan Locher, Crystal Jordan, Adam Jordan, Heidi Shoults, Logan Jordan, Megan Loker; two great-granddaughters; and a special sister-in-law, Rena Siever.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jennings Siever, Lindy Siever and Dickie Siever.
R. Gary Caruthers will conduct a private graveside service at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders.
There will not be any viewing or visitation at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or to a charity of one’s choice.
