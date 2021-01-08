Janet Mae Meadows Eppard, 79, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Dec. 10, 1941, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Lloyd Eldon Meadows Sr. and Pearl Ware Meadows.
On Jan. 13, 1961, she married James William “Jimmy” Eppard, who preceded her in death in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her son, James Patrick Eppard; brother, Lloyd E. Meadows Jr.; and sister, Margie Mundy.
Janet was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Ladies Aide group at the church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her dogs, Cisco, Peanut, Bella and Willow, and caring for other animals and strays. She especially loved taking rides on back roads and sitting on her porch swing. She volunteered with E.A.U.S. and was always helping her neighbors and friends. She was a homemaker and had worked at Blue Bell, Massanutten and Roosters. She was a devoted wife, an amazing mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
She is survived by sons, Troy Scott Eppard, Christopher Michael Eppard and wife, Denita, all of Elkton; grandchildren, Hannah, Kaitlyn, Tayler, Josh, Zairon Eppard; a sister, Shelvy Jenkins of Shenandoah and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 10, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
