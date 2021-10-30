Janet Marie Armentrout
Janet Marie Armentrout, 72, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Armentrout was born on Nov. 9, 1948, in Rockingham to the late Russell Grattan Horn and Anna Lee Kibler Horn Branner. Mrs. Armentrout worked at her family’s gas station just outside Harrisonburg and loved to play softball in her early years of life. She drove a school bus for Rockingham County Public Schools and worked on her family’s beef and poultry farm.
On Sept. 5, 1970, she married Warren “Buck” Armentrout, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Armentrout is also survived by her children, Anna Marie Farren and husband, Shane, of Linville, and Bryan Scott Armentrout of Rockingham; siblings, Russell “Sonny” Horn Jr. and wife, Kay, of Harrisonburg, Charlotte Hoover of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Good, Marshal Good, and Willow Armentrout; a special nephew, Mike Clatterbuck and wife, Karen, and their two daughters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her step father Robert “Bob” Branner.
Those wishing to may view and sign the register book on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Larry Aikens Jr. officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the RMH Foundation, c/o Nursing Scholarships, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
