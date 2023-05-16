Janet Marie Beasley Roach, 81, of Elkton, passed away May 14, 2023, at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton. She was born June 30, 1941, in the Sandy Bottom area of Elkton and was the daughter of the late James Arthur Beasley and Mayda Pearl Williams Beasley.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a baby brother, Leroy Beasley.
Janet was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife, working beside her husband on their farm. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1960, and was a faithful and devoted member of the Elkton Church of God for many years. She loved to cook and bake for the church, yard sales and other events. A devout Christian, all her work was done for the Lord. Janet and her husband fostered over 13 children, the last being Terry and Marvin Kline.
On July 4, 1962, she married her husband, Lebert B. Roach, who survives. She is also survived by two godsons, Terry Kline of Grottoes and Marvin Kline of Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Elkton Church of God with Pastor Samuel Sponaugle and the Rev. Barbara Simmons officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, prior to the service at the church. The casket will remain closed.
Memorial contributions can be made to Elkton Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 123, Elkton, VA 22827 or the Paralyzed Veterans of American National Processing Center, P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-9950.
Janet was a proud supporter of the Disabled Veterans.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
