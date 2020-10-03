Janet Marie Estep Whetzel, 81, of Dayton, Virginia, peacefully finished this life at her home on October 1, 2020. She was born July 2, 1939, at the Estep family homeplace on Dry River Road, and resided in the Clover Hill community her entire life. She was the daughter of the late Harry Wilson Estep and Frances Fulton Estep. On Nov. 23, 1961, Janet married Willis Armstrong Whetzel, who preceded her in death on March 26, 2009.
Janet was a graduate of Bridgewater College, and taught home economics to more than 3,000 students during her 33-year teaching career at Turner Ashby High School in Dayton. As a home economist and skilled cook, she was renowned for hosting large gatherings of family and friends to share traditional made-from-scratch meals. For several years, she wrote a recurring column in the Daily News-Record’s Shenandoah Journal to share her favorite recipes.
Janet was a lifelong member of the Montezuma Church of the Brethren, and her life’s work centered upon her deep and active faith. Beginning in 1994, she served as Minister of Visitation for the church, and for a number of years provided on-site pastoral care to local factory workers through the Industrial and Commercial Ministries program. In 2006, Bridgewater College presented Janet with the Marlin E. and Dorothy Faw Garber Award for Christian Service, which recognized her commitment to education and family, and lifelong dedication to Christian Service. Janet’s numerous volunteer efforts include serving on the board of directors of Habitat For Humanity.
Beginning in 1979, Janet and Willis sponsored high school students from around the world to live in their home and attend Turner Ashby High School. The love and connections they shared forged bonds of the heart that were a source of immeasurable happiness and pride. As such, Janet leaves as her survivors, Joe Whetzel Nesari, Esq. of Herndon, Virginia, Mihoko Suzuki of Japan, Christina Grundstrom of Sweden, and Laguinot Santiago of Puerto Rico. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Kian Nesari and Neela Nesari of Herndon, and Indianilly Santiago, Carleysha Santiago, and Cataleya Santiago of Puerto Rico.
Janet was blessed to receive extraordinary and compassionate care from the nurses and staff at the Augusta Medical Center ICU department, from the AMC hospice unit, and from her loving caregivers and friends who faithfully comforted her over the past ten days.
A private memorial service will be held for Janet at East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, her loved ones request contributions be made to charities that aid local families in need of financial or spiritual assistance. Through those good deeds, Janet’s memory will continue to live on.
