Janet Marie Runion, 77, of Gerrardstown, W.Va., died June 6, 2021, at Berkley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va. She was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Walter and Marie Catherine Schook Southerly.
She was a caregiver with Grenich Care Home.
On Jan. 9, 1962, she married Harold Runion, who preceded her in death Jan. 1, 2001.
Surviving are a daughter, Catherine Stanhope of Middleway, W.Va.; four sons, Warren Runion of Gerrardstown, W.Va., Franklin Runion of Shannondale, W.Va., James Runion of Bunker Hill, W.Va., and Thomas Runion of Gerrardstown, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Bridget Stanhope of Charles Town, W.Va., James “L.P.” Runion Jr. of Bunker Hill, W.Va., Victoria Runion of Gerrardstown, W.Va., Gary “A.J.” Stanhope Jr. of Middleway, W.Va., and Wyatt Runion of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Isabella Stanhope, Easton Jenkins and Eli Jenkins; four sisters, Ramona Nesselrodt of Broadway, Arvella Showalter of Broadway, Joyce Pence of Broadway and Donna Link, of West Virginia; and one brother, James Southerly of Broadway.
Preceding her in death are a son, Edward “Pete” Runion; three brothers, Donnie Southerly, Wayne Southerly and Weldon Southerly; and a sister, Kay Ford.
Pastor Charles Clinedinst will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway, Va. Burial will follow at Morning Star Lutheran Cemetery near Mount Jackson.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may visit the funeral home anytime after 11 a.m. Tuesday to view and sign a guestbook.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.