Janet Elaine Morris Wolverton, 78, a resident of Linville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab Center.
Mrs. Wolverton was born July 7, 1943, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Julian Harrison and Goldie Elizabeth Miller Morris.
She was employed by Owens-Brockway for many years. Janet was a born caregiver who took care of her parents, family members and babysat numerous children in her home. She had a deep love for her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of Greenmount Church of the Brethren where she taught Sunday School, Bible School and cared for many children in the nursery for over 50 years. Every morning and evening in the spring and summer you could find her tending to her many church flower beds. She was known for her friendly and sweet demeanor. Everyone who knew her, loved her.
On June 11, 1971, she married Donald Keith Wolverton, who preceded her in death July 16, 2012.
Surviving are her children, Dennis Keith Wolverton and wife, Melody, of Fishersville, Dawn Kathryn Lyndaker and husband, Brent, of Stuarts Draft; grandchildren, Trevor Joel Lyndaker, Aidan Chase Lyndaker, Elise Lynnette Wolverton, Conner Keith Wolverton, Tristan Thomas Wolverton; siblings, Billy Morris and wife, Virginia, Karol Morris, Betty Ann Spitler and husband, J.P., Brenda McMullen, Patty Stover and husband, Dennis, Junior Morris, Bobby Morris and wife, Linda; aunt, Bonnie Bowman; sister-in-law, Karen Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Morris; brother-in-law, William “Bill” McMullen; sister-in-law, Joyce Morris and her in-laws, Paul and Ruby Wolverton.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct a funeral service Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Greenmount Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or Greenmount Church of the Brethren, c/o Children’s Ministry, 4881 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
