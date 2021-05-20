Janet P. Fifer
Janet Page Fifer of Sunnyside Retirement Community, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. She was born Oct. 22, 1932, in Covington, Va., and was the daughter of the late Charles Ira and Susie Lucas Fifer, and the sister of the late Jean Lea Fifer. She is survived by a very dear cousin, Mildred McCabe (Mrs. Arthur) of Covington, Va.
A graduate of Queens University of Charlotte, N.C., Janet worked for the Presbyterian Board of Christian Education and Headquarters in Richmond, Va., Atlanta, Ga., and Louisville, Ky. She spent three years in Geneva, Switzerland on the staff of the World Council of Churches. She participated in the life of a local church in each of the communities where she lived. She was a member of Massanutten Presbyterian Church in Penn Laird, Va.
Throughout her life, Janet was concerned for the underserved, both at home and abroad. She loved animals and supported causes which work to protect them and their habitats.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Communities Fellowship Fund, 600-L University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to a charity of choice.
All services will be private and are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
