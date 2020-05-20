Janet Ray Thomas, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, after a brief battle with pneumonia. She was known by family and friends as a loving, generous and caring person, a Christian who always tried to help, support and encourage others through her eight decades on earth. She liked reading books and reading the Bible, jigsaw puzzles, watching Family Feud and police dramas, and taking bus trips through AAA auto services. She founded the civic club, "That's What Friends Are For" and was its president for 18 years.
One of six children born to Walter and Florence Ray, she was a native of Harriston, Va., moving to Rochester, N.Y. in 1957, where she worked at Monroe County Hospital (later Monroe Community Hospital) for 38 years, retiring in 1996. She was formerly a member of New Bethel CME Church as well as Church of Love, and most recently Rhema Life Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Hattie Jerline Bell, Charlotte Catherine Moore, and brothers, James Edward (Jimmy), Vernell Persell (Tootie) and Lee Franklin (Budgie) Ray.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Thomas, Edward Thomas (spouse Maylinda); grandchildren, Joseph Shankweiler (spouse Irene), Grant Thomas (spouse Alexandra), Samuel Thomas (spouse Ashley), Christopher, Nic, Marcus, and Tim Stanfield; a host of great-grandchildren; numerous nieces; nephews and extended family members and loving friends.
A graveside service will be conducted 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 12 p.m to 3 p.m. in groups of 10 or less.
If desired, flowers in her memory can be sent to the funeral home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
