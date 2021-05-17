Janet Shockey Einstein, age 99, passed from this life to life eternal on May 14, 2021 at her home in Sunnyside, Harrisonburg, Va. Janet was born in Stoystown, Pa., on Dec. 7, 1921.
After graduating from Susquehanna University with a degree in music in 1942, she settled in Washington, D.C., where she worked at Walter Reed General Hospital. During this time, she played church organ on Sundays, where she met her future husband, Robert Acree Einstein (deceased, 2003), who made his approach by sitting in the back row and winking at her. Janet and Robert were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Stoystown Dec. 26, 1948, after which they shared a loving marriage for 54 years.
She and Robert settled in Alexandria, Va., where they raised their family and where Janet worked as a church organist and piano teacher. She and her husband, Robert, helped organize and establish Fairlington Presbyterian Church in Alexandria, where she was closely involved in many of the church activities. When they retired to Woodstock, Va., in 1975, she continued teaching piano and playing the organ for many years.
Janet will be forever cherished and lovingly remembered by her children, William (Bill), Elizabeth (Betty) and Nancy as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Woodstock Presbyterian Church, 142 E. Court St., Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.