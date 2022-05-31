Janet Simmons Whitmire, 88, of Rockingham, passed away May 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 26, 1933, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Perlie A. and Treva Ola Fadeley Simmons.
Janet enjoyed spending time with family, talking on the phone with her sisters, reading, and painting with watercolors.
On June 26, 1954, she married Tony Ray Whitmire, who preceded her in death June 7, 2012.
Surviving are a daughter, Debra Miller and husband, Rodney; a granddaughter, Tiffany Crider and husband, Cody; a great-granddaughter, Quinn Crider; sisters, Doris Hanger and husband, Arthur, Betty Spitzer and husband, Wayne, and Judy Simmons; brothers, Perlie Ray Simmons and wife, Lynn, Joseph Simmons and wife, Becky, and Roger Simmons and wife, Judy; and a sister-in-law, Chris Pappas-Simmons. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jim Simmons.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery near Timberville with a memorial service following at the church at 11:00 a.m.
Those wishing to pay respects may do so Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.